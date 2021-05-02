Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday May 02 2021
Bruno Mars sells out all six Las Vegas concerts 'in minutes'

Sunday May 02, 2021

American singer Bruno Mars definitely knows his worth that is why he said, “What can I tell ya? That boy HOT!” referring to himself in a statement he issued Friday night.

The 35-year-old hot boy sold out all six of his Park Theater dates in July after the shows went on sale merely hours ago on Friday. 

The Grammy Award-winning artist sold out all shows in ten hours on the Las Vegas Strip. Speaking about the event, the company MGM Resorts said Friday that tickets for all concerts at Park MGM sold out in minutes.

Bruno Mars will hold the first two shows on the Fourth of July weekend, while the others are slated for July 9-10, and July 23-24. Fans who still want entry into the shows can grab it through VIP packages - 'A Trip to Mars,' 'Upscale Funk' and 'When I Was Your Suite.'

Mars is the first on the Strip to return after the pandemic shutdown. When asked to comment on the sold-out shows, Bruno Mars was quick to reply, “what can I tell ya? That boy HOT!”

