Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday May 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles still raving mad at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for Oprah interview

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 02, 2021

All may have seemed well when Prince Harry visited the UK last month for Prince Philip’s funeral, but that was hardly the case.

It has been reported that Prince Charles is still enraged over his son’s bombshell claims made during Oprah Winfrey’s interview with wife Meghan Markle against the British royal family.

An insider spoke to Us Weekly’s Christina Garibaldi, and said: “Charles is still fuming about Harry throwing shade at him and the royal family in the big interview and won’t let it drop.”

As per Garibaldi, the Duke of Sussex may have been in the presence of his father—whom he admitted he was let down by—but they “barely” spoke to each other.

The journalist was informed by sources that the two did not “resolve their differences” when Harry came back home last month.

Sources told Garibaldi that Charles “firmly believes that his son doesn’t deserve the privilege of being a royal.”

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana dispelled rumours of her, Prince Charles's marriage being arranged

Princess Diana dispelled rumours of her, Prince Charles's marriage being arranged
Rita Ora sparks romance rumours with Taika Waititi

Rita Ora sparks romance rumours with Taika Waititi
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ‘have a lot of love for each other’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ‘have a lot of love for each other’
Selena Gomez opens up about battling anxiety and depression at a young age

Selena Gomez opens up about battling anxiety and depression at a young age
Intruders break in to Queen’s Windsor estate only days after royal breach

Intruders break in to Queen’s Windsor estate only days after royal breach
Anya Taylor-Joy nearly bid adieu to her acting career prior to ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

Anya Taylor-Joy nearly bid adieu to her acting career prior to ‘The Queen’s Gambit’
Meghan Markle may stop Harry from visiting UK for Diana’s statue unveiling

Meghan Markle may stop Harry from visiting UK for Diana’s statue unveiling
Britney Spears’ father suggested that she has dementia

Britney Spears’ father suggested that she has dementia

Royal family celebrates Princess Charlotte's 6th birthday with new portrait

Royal family celebrates Princess Charlotte's 6th birthday with new portrait
Academy Award-winning star Olympia Dukakis passes away at 89

Academy Award-winning star Olympia Dukakis passes away at 89
DJ Khaled clears mist around Kanye West's wedding band

DJ Khaled clears mist around Kanye West's wedding band

Bruno Mars sells out all six Las Vegas concerts 'in minutes'

Bruno Mars sells out all six Las Vegas concerts 'in minutes'

Latest

view all