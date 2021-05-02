Prince Charles still raving mad at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for Oprah interview

All may have seemed well when Prince Harry visited the UK last month for Prince Philip’s funeral, but that was hardly the case.



It has been reported that Prince Charles is still enraged over his son’s bombshell claims made during Oprah Winfrey’s interview with wife Meghan Markle against the British royal family.

An insider spoke to Us Weekly’s Christina Garibaldi, and said: “Charles is still fuming about Harry throwing shade at him and the royal family in the big interview and won’t let it drop.”

As per Garibaldi, the Duke of Sussex may have been in the presence of his father—whom he admitted he was let down by—but they “barely” spoke to each other.

The journalist was informed by sources that the two did not “resolve their differences” when Harry came back home last month.

Sources told Garibaldi that Charles “firmly believes that his son doesn’t deserve the privilege of being a royal.”