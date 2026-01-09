Concern grows as Katie Price feels pressure to seek medical help

Katie Price has spoken candidly about her health concerns, which continue to worry both her and and her family following her dramatic weight loss.

The former glamour model, 47, has been in the media spotlight due to her worrying figure, previously denying the use of weight-loss medication.

However, back in September, the TV personality revealed that she had undergone some tests over her weight loss.

Giving an update on her podcast The Katie Price Show, Katie called herself a 'stick woman' and said doctors were concerned about her low blood pressure.

Katie added she was feeling the pressure from her mother Amy to go to the doctors as she told her sister Sophie: 'All I've had, since everywhere has been closed, is, "Have you phoned the doctors yet? Have you phoned?"

'I'm like, "Yes, mum. I went to the doctors today." I screenshotted the appointment.'

Sophie asked: 'Did you actually though? Because mum has been speaking to me about this.'

Katie replied: 'Yes. I'm going in there to talk about blood tests, MRI, everything she wants me to have to get to the bottom of why the price is – forget stick man – stick woman.'

It comes after Katie confessed she had been hospitalised for her weight loss.