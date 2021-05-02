Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday May 02 2021
By
Web Desk

NCOC bans inbound pedestrian movement from Afghanistan, Iran

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 02, 2021

A view of the border fence outside the Kitton outpost on the border with Afghanistan in North Waziristan. Pakistan, October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
  • NCOC reviews border management protocols with neighbouring Afghanistan and Iran.
  • The revised policy will be effective from midnight May 4-5 till midnight May 19-20.
  • According to the NCOC statement, Border Terminals will remain open for seven days a week.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday reviewed border management protocols with neighbouring Afghanistan and Iran as new Covid-19 variants emerge in the region. 

"The current policy of Land Border Management with Afghanistan and Iran has been reviewed to ensure regulated inbound pedestrian movement and effective management of COVID protocols at Border Terminals(BTS)," read the statement issued by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The revised policy will be effective from midnight May 4-5 till midnight  May 19-20. The policy will only be applicable to inbound pedestrians with no effect on the existing cargo/trade (bilateral / Afghan Transit Trade) movement.

Read more: Coronavirus in Pakistan: 113 more die over past 24 hours

According to the NCOC statement, border terminals (BTs) will remain open for seven days a week. "Employment strength of LEAs/health staff at BTs will be increased for implementation of testing protocols and to control high traffic density," read the statement.

The coronavirus monitoring body said inbound pedestrian movement would cease with effect from midnight May 4-5 with the exception of Pakistani nationals in Afghanistan and Iran who desire to return to their country and in extreme medical emergency cases etc.

It also said that all outbound pedestrian movement is permissible.

Highlighting the testing and quarantining protocols, NCOC said inbound pedestrians will undergo Rapid Antigen Test(RAT). Positive cases (for Pakistani nationals only) will be shifted to nearby quarantine facilities.

"Inbound pedestrian with Afghan exemptions will also undergo RAT testing at BTs. Positive cases, if any, will be reverted back to Afghanistan," read the NCOC statement.

It also said that thermal scanning for all drivers and co-drivers will be carried out on arrival at the BTs. Symptomatic cases will undergo RAT testing, positive cases will be dealt with as per the procedure spelled above.    

More From Pakistan:

PML-N lost NA-249 by-election due to mismanagement, overconfidence: Saeed Ghani

PML-N lost NA-249 by-election due to mismanagement, overconfidence: Saeed Ghani
Govt extends coronavirus vaccination for health workers till May 31

Govt extends coronavirus vaccination for health workers till May 31
Shahbaz Sharif rejects govt's proposal to use electronic voting machines in next elections

Shahbaz Sharif rejects govt's proposal to use electronic voting machines in next elections
Lockdown in Lahore enters 2nd day as businesses and markets remain shuttered

Lockdown in Lahore enters 2nd day as businesses and markets remain shuttered
Times Higher Education ranks GIK Institute top university in Pakistan

Times Higher Education ranks GIK Institute top university in Pakistan
Coronavirus in Pakistan: 113 more die over past 24 hours

Coronavirus in Pakistan: 113 more die over past 24 hours
PM Imran Khan did not mention Justice Qazi Faez Isa's name: Bashir Memon

PM Imran Khan did not mention Justice Qazi Faez Isa's name: Bashir Memon
Qaseeda Burda Shareef renews hope amid a pandemic-struck Ramadan

Qaseeda Burda Shareef renews hope amid a pandemic-struck Ramadan
WATCH: Brown bear spotted running in snow in Pakistan's Deosai National Park

WATCH: Brown bear spotted running in snow in Pakistan's Deosai National Park
Punjab's Auqaf dept bans itikaaf in mosques amid rampant spread of COVID-19

Punjab's Auqaf dept bans itikaaf in mosques amid rampant spread of COVID-19
Opinion: The Cambridge exams conundrum has no easy solution

Opinion: The Cambridge exams conundrum has no easy solution
Over 3,000 children contracted coronavirus in April alone, health ministry data shows

Over 3,000 children contracted coronavirus in April alone, health ministry data shows

Latest

view all