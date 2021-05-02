Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday May 02 2021
Caitlyn Jenner believes trans girls should not compete in girls sports

Sunday May 02, 2021

Caitlyn Jenner has raised eyebrows after she expressed that transgender girls should not participate in girls sports.

The former Olympian, who is planning to run for California governor, spoke to TMZ saying that having trans girls compete in girls sports would be a “question of fairness” considering their biological strength.

“That’s why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls sports in school,” she said.

“It just isn’t fair, and we have to protect girls’ sports in our schools.”

When questioned if forbidding trans girls would “delegitimizing their identity” she simply replied “have a good day”.

