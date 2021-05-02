Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday May 02 2021
Lady Gaga’s family ‘relieved’ over dognapper arrest

Sunday May 02, 2021

Lady Gaga’s family is reportedly elated to know that dognappers responsible for shooting her dogwalker and kidnapping Gustav Koji are behind bars.

Her father Joe Germonatta even admitted to Fox News himself that he is “relived” with the current developments and even gave a rare update over the bulldog’s current condition.

The arrested suspects include 18-year-old James Jackson, 27-year-old Lafayette Whaley and 19-year-old Jaylin White.

All have been convicted for second-degree robbery and attempted murder per the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

