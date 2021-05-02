Can't connect right now! retry
Vin Diesel recalls nearly backing away from 'Fast & Furious'

Vin Diesel recalls nearly backing away from ‘Fast & Furious’

Action hero Vin Diesel recently shed light on his past decision to almost pass up on the first ever Fast & Furious movie.

The actor got candid with Entertainment Weekly and was quoted saying, “Universal ended up being involved in the release of Pitch Black, the only other movie I had done of that size, and so they said, ‘We got this movie that’s about illegal street car racing, and we want you to play this character, who’s a tough guy, outlaw, with a heart and a code’.”

“Then they describe that scene you see in the first movie, where the camera goes through my eye and down my arm and into the engine, and that’s the only thing they described. And I said, ‘Yes, I’m in!’”

He later added, “The next day I’m supposed to go to the premiere in Australia for Pitch Black, and I read the script and I go… [pauses and sighs]. I’m conflicted here because this script is not what I thought it would be.”

“The irony is, I felt like I had gotten what the character wanted to be in the first script, but I felt there were things conflicting with this truth — and that’s where David came in,’ he continued. ‘I remember him saying, “The Dom character is so complex, I’ve never seen anything like it since Alonzo [Denzel Washington’s Oscar-winning role in Training Day].”

“I appreciated that he was able to see the complexities of the character… And some other characters needed some fine-tuning as well, like the Letty character. I’m just so lucky they were open to it all and that they really wanted me to feel great and confident about it.”

