Sunday May 02 2021
Sunday May 02, 2021

Hina Khan addresses ‘isolation’ over being unable to support her mother

Indian actor Hina Khan recently penned an emotional note regarding her inability to support her mother during her time of isolation amid the pandemic.

Indian star Hina Khan recently took to social media and addressed her feelings regarding the complete inability to be there for her mother during the pandemic.

The actor penned her feelings regarding the isolation in an Instagram post with a picture of herself facing a dimly lit window from atop a skyscraper apartment.

Its caption read, “A Helpless Daughter Who can’t even be with her mother to comfort her, when she needs her the most.. Dear people times are tough very tough for not just us, but everyone around.. But there’s a saying, Tough times don’t last, Tough people do.. And I am, was and will always be my Daddy’s Strong Girl.. Send in your prayers plz, Let there be light.. Dua”. (sic)

