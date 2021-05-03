Can't connect right now! retry
Monday May 03 2021
Queen defies pressure to leave Windsor Castle after security breach

Monday May 03, 2021

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly preferred to stay at the Windsor Castle even after security scares hit the Royal Family, according to report.

The 95-year-old monarch, who has been asked to leave Windsor Castle following the security breaches, is preferring to stay at the estate and defying the political pressure.

Security personnel arrested two intruders - a man and his girlfriend - after they scaled fences at Windsor’s Royal Lodge last Sunday. It is the second incident thought to have happened in the grounds of Royal Lodge within days of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

Russell Myers, known journalist, told talkRADIO: "It's been well-known that she actually prefers saying at Windsor Castle. She has stayed there with her husband Prince Philip for the past year."

He added: "It has had a £360m refurbishment so there is political pressure on the Queen to go back to Buckingham Palace and to go back to London. We are told she will be returning there.

But on the other side, sources close to the Queen reveal she would much prefer to stay at Windsor Castle. It is her preferred residence, and she wants to just travel into London on occasion.

Britain is broadly in favour of the monarchy with sixty-four percent believe that the Queen should remain monarch for as long as she lives, according to recent polls. 

