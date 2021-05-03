Can't connect right now! retry
Monday May 03 2021
Reason behind Prince William boycotting social media laid bare

Monday May 03, 2021

Prince William boycotted social media this weekend with the football community in England

Prince William is not a fan of using social media, something which his brother Prince Harry has been advocating since a long time. 

The Duke of Cambridge boycotted social media this weekend with the football community in England. 

The move was announced by William himself on the Kensington Palace official Twitter account. 

"As President of the FA I join the entire football community in the social media boycott this weekend," he wrote. 

Explaining the reason behind the boycott, Kensington Royal's Instagram page stated, "This weekend we join the football community in the UK in uniting for a social media boycott from 3pm on Friday 30 April to 11.59pm on Monday 3 May, in response to the sustained abuse received online by players and many others in the football community."


The campaign was started to protest the online abuse faced by players and has sought support from a number of athletes. 

Raheem Stirling of Manchester City is one of the players who posted in support of the movement, sharing a stern message for social media companies on his Instagram.


The boycott clashed with Princess Charlotte's sixth birthday which is why Kate and William could not put up a birthday post for her.

