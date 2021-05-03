Josh Duhamel gushes over working with Jennifer Lopez in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Josh Duhamel opened up about his experience of sharing screen space with Jennifer Lopez

Josh Duhamel could not help but swoon over how amazing working with Jennifer Lopez was in their upcoming film Shotgun Wedding.

The actor opened up about his experience of sharing screen space with the Latino singer.

"It was one of the most fun experiences I've had shooting, or working in this business," Duhamel said in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"First of all, we're in the Dominican Republic, which is absolutely beautiful. Jen was a dream to work with, she's an absolute pro and totally engaged and loved the project," he added.

Duhamel went on to say he and Lopez have known each other for quite long.

"We had a great relationship. I've known her forever so it was easy for us to get in lock and step," he continued. "The crew, the cast, we have a great cast and Jason Moore, the director, it was one of those situations that everything kind of fit perfectly. I'm very proud of the way it turned out and I can't wait for it all to come together."