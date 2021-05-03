Varun Dhawan says ‘we are in this together’ as India ‘fights for air’ amid COVID crisis

Varun Dhawan said when the pandemic is over, more than anything else, people will remember ‘fighting for air.’

Varun Dhawan shared a thought-provoking note regarding India’s ongoing COVID calamity, claiming we are all in this together.

Turning to Instagram, the Student of the Year star shared a note, saying when the pandemic is over, more than anything else, people will remember ‘fighting for air.’

"If we all survive this, as I hope we shall, remember that when it came down to it, we didn't fight for land or weapons or house or jewellery. We didn't fight for concert tickets or fancy designations or religions or politics. We didn't fight for shares in a company or a seat at the table. We didn't fight for business class tickets or the keys to a house by the beach. When all this is over, remember, that we fought for air,” he wrote.

"WE are in this together,” he captioned the post.

