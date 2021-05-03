Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday May 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Zayn Malik dishes details on new music, parenting

By
Web Desk

Monday May 03, 2021

Singer Zayn Malik revealed how he managed to work on his music while having time to spend with his girlfriend Gigi Hadid and daughter Khai.

Speaking on The Zach Sang podcast, he shared that he is a night own when it comes to writing his music.

“I've spent a lot of time with my little girl and my missus,” he said. 

“When I can get the evening to myself I do a bit of writing and [Gigi] is really cool about it.'

The former One Direction member also spoke about his third studio album Nobody Is Listening saying that it draws inspiration from his little daughter.

“I related my album to my baby,” he said. 

“It's part of you and you want to share it with your world.”

More From Entertainment:

'Kate Middleton helped Prince William find ground, stability'

'Kate Middleton helped Prince William find ground, stability'
Prince William, Prince Charles to 'draw line' between them, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William, Prince Charles to 'draw line' between them, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton disappointed with first pregnancy announcement

Kate Middleton disappointed with first pregnancy announcement

Prince Harry labeled 'weak' after failing to 'correct' Meghan Markle's claims

Prince Harry labeled 'weak' after failing to 'correct' Meghan Markle's claims
Princess Diana was 'terrified' of the Queen

Princess Diana was 'terrified' of the Queen
Monarchy 'an end game,' won't stand the test of time, says writer Hilary Mantel

Monarchy 'an end game,' won't stand the test of time, says writer Hilary Mantel
Meghan Markle might have been 'wrong' about Archie's title row all along

Meghan Markle might have been 'wrong' about Archie's title row all along
Queen told Prince William to tear up wedding guest list for this reason

Queen told Prince William to tear up wedding guest list for this reason
Royal photographer weighs in on Prince Philip's incredible support to Queen

Royal photographer weighs in on Prince Philip's incredible support to Queen
Annie Murphy admits she is bribing Dan Levy to make a ‘Schitt’s Creek’ film

Annie Murphy admits she is bribing Dan Levy to make a ‘Schitt’s Creek’ film

Josh Duhamel gushes over working with Jennifer Lopez in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Josh Duhamel gushes over working with Jennifer Lopez in 'Shotgun Wedding'
Hugh Jackman pokes fun at Ryan Reynolds to snag a role in ‘Deadpool 3’

Hugh Jackman pokes fun at Ryan Reynolds to snag a role in ‘Deadpool 3’

Latest

view all