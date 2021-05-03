Zayn Malik dishes details on new music, parenting

Singer Zayn Malik revealed how he managed to work on his music while having time to spend with his girlfriend Gigi Hadid and daughter Khai.

Speaking on The Zach Sang podcast, he shared that he is a night own when it comes to writing his music.

“I've spent a lot of time with my little girl and my missus,” he said.

“When I can get the evening to myself I do a bit of writing and [Gigi] is really cool about it.'

The former One Direction member also spoke about his third studio album Nobody Is Listening saying that it draws inspiration from his little daughter.

“I related my album to my baby,” he said.

“It's part of you and you want to share it with your world.”

