Billie Eilish to make history to become Met Gala's youngest co-chair

American music sensation Billie Eilish is all set to make history as she is going to become the youngest person to co-chair the fashion world's biggest night gala, as Vogue announced the line-up of the 2021 Met Gala co-chairs.



The co-chairs include Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, inaugural poet Amanda Gorman and tennis player Naomi Osaka. Besides the star-studded Gen-Z troupe, honorary chairs include Tom Ford, Anna Wintour, and Instagram‘s Adam Mosseri.

The event is being organised to celebrate the Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute’s 75th Anniversary. The last year's gala was postponed because of the raging coronavirus pandemic. Last month, the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced to hold the gala. Billie Eilish will be the event’s youngest co-chair to date - a new feather to her cap.

There would be two corresponding galas, announced the museum. The first of the two "more intimate" events will take place on September 13, 2021, and the other on May 2, 2022. The organisers said the September event will adhere to government COVID-19 restrictions however, they hope to host a larger group of guests in the 2022 Met Gala - closer to the exclusive night’s typical 550-person headcount.

Billie Eilish is all poised to release her second album Happier Than Ever on July 30. The second track "Your Power" she released on April 29 also created a lot of buzz as it soared high on all music charts and was ranked #1 on the US Spotify chart just within 24 hours of its release.