Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday May 04 2021
By
Reuters

Marvel releases bone-chilling trailer to welcome fans back to the movies

By
Reuters

Tuesday May 04, 2021

Walt Disney Co’s Marvel Studios on Monday encouraged superhero fans to return to movie theaters, a show of support for pandemic-battered cinemas trying to stage a comeback amid competition from streaming services.

“See you at the movies,” said a three-minute-long trailer designed to stir excitement for 10 upcoming Marvel films including Black Widow, Eternals and a Black Panther sequel.

The video also showed footage from inside a theater of fans reacting to the decisive battle scene in Avengers: Endgame in April 2019.

The future of movie theaters is uncertain after extended closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Independent operators and large chains including AMC Entertainment, Cineworld Plc and Cinemark Holdings Inc hope that blockbusters from Marvel and others will help lure audiences back.

At the same time, Disney and other media companies are investing billions to compete with Netflix Inc and provide consumers with plenty of options to stream at home.

Disney is offering Black Widow for a $30 charge through the Disney+ streaming services on the same day it debuts in theaters in July.

No similar plans have been announced for any of the nine other upcoming films that Marvel previewed on Monday. The movies are scheduled for release over the next two years.

The trailer ends with release dates for all of its upcoming 10 films:

  • Black Widow: July 9, 2021
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: Sept. 3, 2021
  • The Eternals: Nov. 5, 2021
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home: Dec. 17, 2021
  • Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: March 25, 2022
  • Thor: Love and Thunder: May 6, 2022
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: July 8, 2022
  • The Marvels: Nov. 11, 2022
  • Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: Feb. 17, 2023
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: May 5, 2023

Check out the trailer below:



More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez leaves jaws on floors as she shows off her incredible beauty in silver jumpsuit

Jennifer Lopez leaves jaws on floors as she shows off her incredible beauty in silver jumpsuit
Bllie Eilish's one image from Vogue shoot earns more than 19 million likes within hours

Bllie Eilish's one image from Vogue shoot earns more than 19 million likes within hours
Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X announced as musical guests of concluding SNL episodes

Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X announced as musical guests of concluding SNL episodes
Beyonce had unique party with former Destiny's Child members

Beyonce had unique party with former Destiny's Child members
Ariana Grande, The Weeknd's collab Save Your Tears tops US singles chart

Ariana Grande, The Weeknd's collab Save Your Tears tops US singles chart
Billie Eilish to make history to become Met Gala's youngest co-chair

Billie Eilish to make history to become Met Gala's youngest co-chair
Princess Charlotte is her father Prince William's lookalike in new birthday photo

Princess Charlotte is her father Prince William's lookalike in new birthday photo
Insiders weigh in on Queen Elizabeth’s new royal trespasser

Insiders weigh in on Queen Elizabeth’s new royal trespasser
Mila Kunis admits to leaving Ashton Kutcher with bad investing advice

Mila Kunis admits to leaving Ashton Kutcher with bad investing advice
Rebel Wilson opens up about ‘bad news’: ‘Doesn’t make sense’

Rebel Wilson opens up about ‘bad news’: ‘Doesn’t make sense’
Victoria Beckham features ‘lookalike’ birthday ballon for David Beckham

Victoria Beckham features ‘lookalike’ birthday ballon for David Beckham
Prince William, Harry haven’t yet ‘buried the hatchet’ after UK visit

Prince William, Harry haven’t yet ‘buried the hatchet’ after UK visit

Latest

view all