Chrissy Teigen wants a girls’ night with Meghan Markle to ‘chill’ in Archie’s coop

American supermodel Chrissy Teigen wants to hang out with Meghan Markle amidst their blossoming new friendship.

In a chat with Entertainment Tonight, the cookbook author while preparing for her appearance at Global Citizen’s Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World event on Sunday, touched upon her budding friendship with the Duchess of Sussex.

"I feel like our world has just gotten so small, through this whole pandemic and everything. We have to go to Montecito and chill in the chicken house. Archie's Cluckin' Hut?" said Teigen referencing the chicken coop that belongs to Prince Harry and Meghan’s son Archie and made an appearance during the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The model had revealed previously that the former actor reached out to her after she suffered a miscarriage last year and lost her third child Jack. This was after the duchess herself had also narrated her own experience of baby loss with a touching piece penned for the New York Times.

In response to a fan on a Watch What Happens Live! after-show in April, Teigen had said: "Yeah, she's been so kind to me ever since we connected. She had written me about baby Jack and loss, but, yeah, she is really wonderful and so kind, just as kind as everyone says she is.”

"That's why you look at everything, and you're like, 'My God, what is absolutely wrong with people that they have to make this person out to be so malicious or so crazy?' When it's just as simple as them being as kind as everybody says they are,” she added.