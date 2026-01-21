Blake Lively makes new strong accusations against Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively makes new severe allegations against 'It Ends With Us' costar Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively has made new and serious allegations against Justin Baldoni, claiming she felt pressured into an uncomfortable and humiliating situation while filming a birth scene for It Ends With Us.

Newly revealed details from Lively’s testimony in her ongoing legal dispute with Baldoni describe what she says was an unnecessary pressure on near-nudity during a hospital delivery scene, despite her objections.

According to Lively, the issue arose on the day the birth scene was filmed, when Baldoni and producer Jamey Heath allegedly pushed for her character to appear naked while giving birth.

As per TMZ, she said Baldoni referenced his own wife’s childbirth experience, claiming she tore off her clothes during labour.

Lively stated she pushed back, explaining that she herself had given birth four times and was never been like that, and that she expected her character to wear a hospital gown since the scene was set in a medical setting.

Despite those objections, Lively claims she felt “forced to compromise and ultimately agreed to simulate [the situation] from below the chest down, which we had not previously discussed or agreed to.”

She described spending hours filming the scene while positioned on her back in a hospital bed, with her legs spread in stirrups, as crew members walked through the set.

The only coverage, she said, was a hospital gown and “a small, thin and flat piece of black fabric to cover [little to nothing].”

Lively also alleged that multiple camera angles were filmed, including frontal shots, and that she sometimes had to ask for a blanket between takes for basic privacy.

She said she was disturbed to learn that the actor playing the OB/GYN was a close friend of Baldoni and was “repeatedly positioned between my legs in close proximity.”

“I was extremely uncomfortable with the degree to which I was exposed during the Birth Scene, which felt violative and humiliating,” Lively said, adding that the presence of Baldoni’s friends on set that day only made the experience worse.

She also claimed it was inappropriate for the film’s financier to visit during the filming of such a sensitive scene.

Lively further alleged that the following day, Heath showed her a video of a woman giving birth, which she initially believed was not appropriate, before he told her it was his wife.

There has been no comments from Baldoni representatives on the allegations.