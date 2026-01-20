Nicole Kidman feels 'optimistic' after divorce from Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman welcomes 2026 with renewed energy.

The Family Affair star, 58, focuses on her well-being and family after her recent divorce from Keith Urban.

“She is refreshed and optimistic about the new year,” as per People magazine. The insider added that the Oscar-winning actress is “looking ahead to a busy and exciting year professionally too, with several projects coming up.”

The Spellbound actress is also prioritising time with her daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 15 that she shares with her ex. “Nicole spends a lot of time with her girls.

She loves family time,” the source shared. Adding that life has returned to normal, the insider said, “They’re all settling back in to their routine. Things have been calm.”

On the work front, Kidman’s schedule is completely jam packed. Her Practical Magic sequel is expected to release in September.

She will also appear in season three of Lioness with Zoe Saldaña, Margo’s Got Money Troubles alongside Elle Fanning, and Scarpetta with Jamie Lee Curtis. A third season of her hit HBO Max series Big Little Lies is also in development.

Kidman and Urban ended their nearly 20-year marriage over the summer. “Sometimes relationships just run their course,” a source said at the time, noting the actress “did not want the separation and was trying to save things.”

The couple finalised their divorce earlier this month, waiving spousal and child support.

Urban reportedly has custody of their daughters “every other weekend.”

Despite rumours surrounding Urban’s personal life, Kidman appears focused on the future.

She recently shared a New Year’s Eve photo with her daughters, writing, “Looking forward into 2026.”