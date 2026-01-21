Jason Statham reveals future plans for doing own stunts

Jason Statham on stunts

Jason Statham has spent decades throwing himself into high-speed chases, explosive fight scenes and demanding physical roles, and he has no intention of slowing down.

Even after years of injuries and near-misses, the action star says he plans to keep doing his own stunts and pushing his limits with every new project.

Speaking to BBC News at the premiere of his latest film, Shelter, the 58-year-old actor explained that taking risks has always been part of how he approaches his work.

“There have been a lot of stunts where I went too far,” Statham admitted, acknowledging that his commitment sometimes comes at a price.

He reflected that injuries often bring moments of regret, adding that when things go wrong, “you think, ‘why did I do that, why didn’t I get a stunt man to do that?’”

Over the years, those choices have left a mark.

Statham shared that he has injured his neck and other parts of his body multiple times, saying those experiences serve as reminders of the risks involved.

Still, he shows no sign of stepping back. With what he describes as an “in for a penny, in for a pound” attitude, Statham believes his hands-on approach is what keeps his performances authentic.

“I like to get in front of the camera and do as much as I can,” he said, explaining that years of training across different physical disciplines have given him the confidence to handle complex action sequences himself.

While he admits age has changed things slightly, he remains upbeat about his fitness.

“I’m not that old,” he joked, adding that while he’s less “bouncy” than he was at 25, he’s still very much in the game, helped along by “lots of physio.”

Shelter sees Statham playing a former assassin pulled back into violence after rescuing a young girl, with the film leaning more into thriller territory than his usual action-heavy roles.

One particularly demanding scene involved an open-sea rescue, which he described as physically punishing, especially while swimming underwater in heavy clothing and boots.

Looking ahead, Statham shows no nerves about what’s to come. He says any remaining anxiety is simply about doing the job well.

With several films lined up for release in 2026, including Mutiny, a sequel to The Beekeeper, and Viva La Madness with director Guy Ritchie, Statham appears ready to keep raising the bar, and doing it himself.