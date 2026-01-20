 
How Megan Thee Stallion cheers for beau Klay Thompson from front row

Megan Thee Stallion sparks buzz with her love for boyfriend Klay Thompson

Geo News Digital Desk
January 20, 2026

Megan Thee Stallion wowed fans at Madison Square Garden while cheering for her boyfriend, Klay Thompson.

The 30-year-old rapper looked confident and stylish, making everyone notice her glamourous presence in the front row.

Megan wore a tiny crop top with thin straps that showed off her midriff and navel piercing.

However, the music mogul matched it with gray snakeskin bell-bottom pants while giving her outfit a fun retro vibe.

She complimented her outfit with brown open-toe heels and a black sporty cap which finished her look.

Megan’s bright orange hair stood out against the darker clothes, leaving the audience gawking at her.

Moreover, her outfit wasn’t just about looking good, as it showed her bold personality and love for fashion, with fans gushing about her.Many of her fans called the rapper the star of the night, as her mix of sporty and glamorous style made her stand out even among a lively crowd.

She once again proved that she can shine anywhere not on just stage or courtside.

Megan’s confidence and style made the game even more memorable for everyone watching.

