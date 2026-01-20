 
Walker Scobell becomes Hollywood's next young sensation after Owen Cooper

Walker Scobell started his career with an iconic movie 'The Adam Project'

Hina Ali
January 20, 2026

Walker Scobell now became Hollywood’s most talked-about young actor after Adolescence star Owen Cooper.

The 17-year-old star was born in Virginia Beach into a military family and moved around a lot as a child which helped him learn to grow and know how to adapt while meeting new people.

Walker first started performing in his school plays, as he used to enjoy the fun of storytelling without worrying about fame.

However, his interest in acting grew when he visited California and saw the film industry for the very first time.

Since his exploration and finding out new entertainment world, the actor focused on improving his skills, going to auditions and training seriously for bigger roles.

Walker actor got his big break in The Adam Project where he played the younger version of the main character of Ryan Reynolds. 

Audiences and critics noticed the young star’s natural timing, emotional honesty and his skills to mix humour with serious moments.

The Percy Jackson and the Olympians actor, after that, took on different types of roles as well, while showing his interests in growing as an actor without rushing.

Walker Scobell apparently act naturally without forcing any emotion which set him unique among Hollywood’s bright stars.

