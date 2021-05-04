Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday May 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears slams docs being made on ‘traumatizing times’ in her life

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 04, 2021

American singer Britney Spears has spoken out against the new documentaries being made about her life.

Turning to her Instagram, the Toxic hit maker took an indirect hit at the several documentaries that are getting released about her life under conservatorship and all the legal drama that has followed with it.

After the streaming of BBC’s The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship, the singer wrote on Instagram: "2021 is definitely way better than 2020 but I never knew it was gonna be like THIS !!!! So many documentaries about me this year with other people's takes on my life. What can I say … I’m deeply flattered !!!!"

She also referenced the New York Times special doc, titled Framing Britney Spears which was released on Hulu in February this year.

"These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticize the media and then do the same thing,” she continued.

"Damn … I don’t know y’all but I’m thrilled to remind you all that although I've had some pretty tough times in my life ... I've had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life and unfortunately my friends … I think the world is more interested in the negative,” she said further.

She went on to say that the films are bent on highlighting “the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago ????"

Alongside the note, she posted a video of herself shaking a leg: "On a lighter note … this is a video of me dancing!!!! I have so many trips I'm looking forward to taking this summer and I can't wait to dance in different studios."

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck still harbour 'love' for each other, spills insider

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck still harbour 'love' for each other, spills insider

The Weeknd slams Grammys, calls them 'corrupt' amid major rule change

The Weeknd slams Grammys, calls them 'corrupt' amid major rule change
Golden Globes group floats changes to address diversity, ethics complaints

Golden Globes group floats changes to address diversity, ethics complaints
Chrissy Teigen wants a girls’ night with Meghan Markle to ‘chill’ in Archie’s coop

Chrissy Teigen wants a girls’ night with Meghan Markle to ‘chill’ in Archie’s coop
Ellen DeGeneres treats herself to a new luxury ride

Ellen DeGeneres treats herself to a new luxury ride

Prince Harry receives standing ovation at a concert in Los Angeles

Prince Harry receives standing ovation at a concert in Los Angeles
Marvel releases bone-chilling trailer to welcome fans back to the movies

Marvel releases bone-chilling trailer to welcome fans back to the movies
Jennifer Lopez leaves jaws on floors as she shows off her incredible beauty in silver jumpsuit

Jennifer Lopez leaves jaws on floors as she shows off her incredible beauty in silver jumpsuit
Bllie Eilish's one image from Vogue shoot earns more than 19 million likes within hours

Bllie Eilish's one image from Vogue shoot earns more than 19 million likes within hours
Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X announced as musical guests of concluding SNL episodes

Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X announced as musical guests of concluding SNL episodes
Beyonce had unique party with former Destiny's Child members

Beyonce had unique party with former Destiny's Child members
Ariana Grande, The Weeknd's collab Save Your Tears tops US singles chart

Ariana Grande, The Weeknd's collab Save Your Tears tops US singles chart

Latest

view all