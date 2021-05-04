Can't connect right now! retry
Khloe Kardashian ditches Tristan Thompson's massive ring following cheating allegations

Khloe Kardashian seems to be making major changes in her life which may not include her boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

In a video she shared on her Instagram Stories, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s left hand was missing the massive diamond ring which she sported on her wedding finger for a few months.

The pricey rock, which is believed to be a gift from the NBA player, was no longer resting on her finger following news that her man cheated on her with Instagram model Sydney Chase back in January.

The move comes after Tristan is accused of cheating on Khloe following Sydney’s revelation in a now-deleted podcast.

She also took to TikTok to back her claims saying: “Yes the Tristan rumors are true … The last time we had contact — besides when he messaged me after finding out about the interview, it was the day after his daughter’s birthday party.”

This is not the first time the NBA star came under fire for cheating on Khloe, whom he shares his daughter True with.

He previously allegedly cheating with a different Instagram model days before the reality star was to give birth.

After that, his name graced headlines once more for cheating on Khloe with Kylie Jenner’s former friend Jordyn Woods.

Take a look:


