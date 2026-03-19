Zendaya faces backlash over viral wedding speculation 

March 19, 2026
Is it a lovestory… or a launch strategy?
Zendaya is suddenly at the center of a very online debate after viral “wedding” rumours involving Tom Holland took over timelines – and not everyone is buying the fairytale.
The buzz didn’t just appear out of nowhere. It came packaged with ultra-realistic AI wedding images and a perfectly timed clip from her upcoming film The Drama. Naturally, fans started connecting dots.
“This feels like a movie trailer, not a misunderstanding,” one industry insider told Rob Shutter.
And that’s where things get messy.
Critics are calling out what they see as a contradiction. “Zendaya demands privacy when it suits her,” the source says. “But then wedding rumors suddenly appear right when she has something to promote.”
Another insider didn’t hold back: “You can’t have it both ways. You can’t say ‘respect my private life’ and then lean into the biggest relationship headline possible to sell a project.”
Zendaya, for her part, has brushed off the speculation with humour – but behind the scenes, skepticism is growing.
“It feels calculated,” the source said. “Cute, yes. But also a little hypocritical.”
And yes, there’s a comparison floating around Hollywood: “It all feels very Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck,” one insider said. “Thirsty, not chic.”
Adding another layer? “Tom doesn’t love this,” a source claimed. “He doesn’t support anything that turns their relationship into a marketing tool.”
So now the internet is split – half swooning, half side-eyeing.
Because the real question isn’t going away: “is this a wedding… or a campaign?”