Zendaya faces backlash over viral wedding speculation

Is it a lovestory… or a launch strategy?

Zendaya is suddenly at the center of a very online debate after viral “wedding” rumours involving Tom Holland took over timelines – and not everyone is buying the fairytale.

The buzz didn’t just appear out of nowhere. It came packaged with ultra-realistic AI wedding images and a perfectly timed clip from her upcoming film The Drama. Naturally, fans started connecting dots.

“This feels like a movie trailer, not a misunderstanding,” one industry insider told Rob Shutter.

And that’s where things get messy.

Critics are calling out what they see as a contradiction. “Zendaya demands privacy when it suits her,” the source says. “But then wedding rumors suddenly appear right when she has something to promote.”

Another insider didn’t hold back: “You can’t have it both ways. You can’t say ‘respect my private life’ and then lean into the biggest relationship headline possible to sell a project.”

Zendaya, for her part, has brushed off the speculation with humour – but behind the scenes, skepticism is growing.

“It feels calculated,” the source said. “Cute, yes. But also a little hypocritical.”

And yes, there’s a comparison floating around Hollywood: “It all feels very Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck,” one insider said. “Thirsty, not chic.”

Adding another layer? “Tom doesn’t love this,” a source claimed. “He doesn’t support anything that turns their relationship into a marketing tool.”

So now the internet is split – half swooning, half side-eyeing.

Because the real question isn’t going away: “is this a wedding… or a campaign?”