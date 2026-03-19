Jesy Nelson back on set amid personal family challenges

Jesy Nelson got back to filming her new TV documentary while facing a very hard time with her baby twins’ health.



The singer looked amazing in a grey cropped cardigan over white lace bralette as she paired it with casual denim jeans while getting back to work.

Jesy, 34, welcomed her daughters Ocean and Story early in May 2025 with her ex fiancé, Zion Foster.

But sadly, earlier this year she revealed that both babies have Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1, a serious disease that makes muscles weaker and can be life threatening without treatment.

Even with the sad news, Jesy said that she wants to keep filming to help raise awareness about SMA tests at birth.

The ex singer of Little Mix wrote on social media, "Filming dayyyyssss," and told fans she hopes the documentary will make a difference.

Talking to Jamie Laing on his podcast, Jesy explained, "So spinal muscular atrophy is a muscular wasting disease… Their muscles are now deteriorating and wasting away."

She then added, "My girls are the strongest, most resilient babies and I really believe that they are going to defy all the odds."

Jesy, however, is also pushing the NHS to expand the heel prick test to check for SMA early so other families can get help sooner and avoid the struggles she is going through.