Natalie Musteata shares a glimpse into partying with Taylor Swift at Oscars

Taylor Swift attended many Oscars afterparties with Travis Kelce including Jay-Z and Beyonce's

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hung out with their friends at the Oscars after-parties despite not attending the main event, and had the "best evening."

Filmmaker Natalie Musteata, who was present at Beyonce and Jay-Z's Gold Party, talked about her experience partying with the pop superstar in a new interview.

Musteata described her night as, “We got to dance with Jay-Z and Emma Stone and Taylor Swift. We took photos, we laughed, we cried, and it was just the best evening. We didn't want it to end,” in an interview with The New Yorker.

Although the parties had strict no-phones policies, the Eras Tour performer was seen arriving at the Gold Party in pictures shared by DeuxMoi.

Swift was completely hidden under umbrellas, and surrounded by her group of bodyguards as she arrived to the afterparty.

However, one of the pictures of the Opalite hitmaker was leaked from inside the party which showed her talking to Paul Mescal.

Mescal reportedly attended the event with his girlfriend Gracie Abrams, who is also a friend of Swift's.

While the 14-time-Grammy winner has been hanging out with friends and partying, her wedding date is also seemingly nearing.

Despite the date being a secret, it will be happening before Kelce goes away for the training camp in July.