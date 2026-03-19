Zendaya's 2026: The year of everything

Zendaya, Hollywood’s reigning multi hyphenate, is about to dominate the calendar.

Tom Holland’s partner isn’t just starring in one blockbuster; she’s headlining five major projects across film and television, all dropping within the same year.

It can be called “the Zendaya takeover.”

The Drama — April 3

She kicks off spring with The Drama in which she and Robert Pattinson star as Emma Harwood and Charlie Thompson, "a happily engaged couple" who are "put to the test when an unexpected turn sends their wedding week off the rails," per the official synopsis.

Euphoria Season 3 — April 12

Barely a week later, she returns to HBO’s Euphoria, the series that cemented her as a generational talent.

Fans are bracing for darker turns and shocking twists as Rue’s story continues.

The Odyssey — July 17

Summer brings The Odyssey, a sweeping epic that positions Zendaya as the centerpiece of a modern myth.

Think desert landscapes, survival, and a heroine’s journey that could rival Mad Max in scale.

Spider Man: Brand New Day — July 31

Two weeks later, she swings back into Marvel territory.

Brand New Day reunites her with Tom Holland.

Dune Part Three — December 18

And then, the grand finale: Dune 3.

Timothée Chalamet may lead the saga, but Zendaya’s Chani is poised to step into the spotlight.

With Villeneuve promising a thriller style adaptation of Dune Messiah, her role could be the most unpredictable of all.

Five projects, one year - prestige drama, cult TV, mythic epic, superhero spectacle, and sci fi legend.

No other star is carrying this much weight across genres in 2026.