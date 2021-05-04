Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday May 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle announces to publish a book

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 04, 2021

Meghan Markle, who is living in the United States with husband Prince Harry and son Archie, is due to publish a book which is inspired by the Duke of Sussex and the couple's son.

Talking about her book, the Suit actress said in a statement, "The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born.That poem became this story."

She added, "My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the make-up, as much as it does with mine.”

The couple recently came under criticism for their explosive interview with TV legend Oprah Winfrey.

More From Entertainment:

Ben Affleck's hilarious response to being turned down on dating app revealed

Ben Affleck's hilarious response to being turned down on dating app revealed
Snoop Dogg pays tribute to actor and rapper DMX who died last month

Snoop Dogg pays tribute to actor and rapper DMX who died last month

'Dirilis: Ertugrul': Goncagül actress looks completely unrecognizable in latest pictures

'Dirilis: Ertugrul': Goncagül actress looks completely unrecognizable in latest pictures
Kim Kardashian introduces her character in 'Paw Patrol: The Movie'

Kim Kardashian introduces her character in 'Paw Patrol: The Movie'
Adam Sandler gives hilarious response to viral video of him getting turned down

Adam Sandler gives hilarious response to viral video of him getting turned down
Kate Middleton makes heart breaking admission of experiencing mom guilt

Kate Middleton makes heart breaking admission of experiencing mom guilt
Komal Aziz Khan reacts to Bill Gates and Melinda Gates divorce

Komal Aziz Khan reacts to Bill Gates and Melinda Gates divorce

Trailer featuring 'Black Widow', 'Black Panther' released to encourage fans to return to cinemas

Trailer featuring 'Black Widow', 'Black Panther' released to encourage fans to return to cinemas

Netflix to release 'Monster' on Friday.

Netflix to release 'Monster' on Friday.
Vax Live concert's roaring audience inflated Prince Harry's ego: body expert claims

Vax Live concert's roaring audience inflated Prince Harry's ego: body expert claims
Khloe Kardashian ditches Tristan Thompson's massive ring following cheating allegations

Khloe Kardashian ditches Tristan Thompson's massive ring following cheating allegations
Khloe Kardashian reaches out to Tristan Thompson's alleged fling Sydney Chase

Khloe Kardashian reaches out to Tristan Thompson's alleged fling Sydney Chase

Latest

view all