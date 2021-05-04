Meghan Markle announces to publish a book

Meghan Markle, who is living in the United States with husband Prince Harry and son Archie, is due to publish a book which is inspired by the Duke of Sussex and the couple's son.

Talking about her book, the Suit actress said in a statement, "The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born.That poem became this story."

She added, "My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the make-up, as much as it does with mine.”

The couple recently came under criticism for their explosive interview with TV legend Oprah Winfrey.