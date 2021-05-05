Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday May 05 2021
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie reveals the special way her kids celebrate Mother's Day every year

Web Desk

Wednesday May 05, 2021

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie is known not just for her brilliance on screen but also for being a doting mother to her six children.

For Mother’s Day, the Salt actor spoke to EXTRA about her upcoming film, Those Who Wish Me Dead, and touched upon the subject of her kids and the approaching holiday.

“It does mean a lot to moms, so try not to forget it,” she said, giving a heads-up to all kids who were thinking about giving it a miss this year.

“My kids have always been amazing at Mother’s Day. The fun for me is that I don’t plan anything, I don’t do anything, and they all tend to work together to surprise me with something,” she said.

“It is just the knowing that they are doing something together, and thinking of something together, and that they want to, and that they think it is important always makes me cry,” she continued.

“They always joke about how quickly it makes me cry. They will laugh at how many times I cry in the day or how quickly I cry… ‘Oh, there she goes…’” she added.

Prince William made Kate Middleton audition for role 'as wife of future King'

Charlotte and George will appreciate Archie later in life, predicts royal expert

Pink to be honoured with Icon Award at BBMAs 2021: 'It's a true pinch me moment'

Jennifer Garner reunites with ex John Miller one year after split

Andrew Garfield shoots down rumours of his cameo in ‘Spider-Man 3’

Prince Harry had a tough time at school while William was the ‘homecoming king’

Prince Harry ‘stands by’ his explosive claims despite Charles being ‘aggrieved’

All about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second baby and when she is due

Kevin Spacey accuser cannot sue anonymously, judge rules

Lionel Richie's Bristol gig moved to Longleat

Kate Middleton and Prince William had 'great fun' on Princess Charlotte's birthday

Khloe Kardashian's beau Tristan Thompson takes legal action against Sydney Chase

