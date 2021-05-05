Angelina Jolie reveals the special way her kids celebrate Mother’s Day every year

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie is known not just for her brilliance on screen but also for being a doting mother to her six children.



For Mother’s Day, the Salt actor spoke to EXTRA about her upcoming film, Those Who Wish Me Dead, and touched upon the subject of her kids and the approaching holiday.

“It does mean a lot to moms, so try not to forget it,” she said, giving a heads-up to all kids who were thinking about giving it a miss this year.

“My kids have always been amazing at Mother’s Day. The fun for me is that I don’t plan anything, I don’t do anything, and they all tend to work together to surprise me with something,” she said.

“It is just the knowing that they are doing something together, and thinking of something together, and that they want to, and that they think it is important always makes me cry,” she continued.

“They always joke about how quickly it makes me cry. They will laugh at how many times I cry in the day or how quickly I cry… ‘Oh, there she goes…’” she added.