Pink to be honoured with Icon Award at BBMAs 2021: 'It's a true pinch me moment'

American singer Pink is all set to receive the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards 2021 on May 23.

Confirming the news, the pop icon gushed, "As a little girl, I always dreamed about being a singer and sharing my love of music with the world."

She told People magazine via a press release, "Years later, to receive the Billboard Music Awards Icon Award is hard to fathom!"

"I feel so honoured to join the ranks of music idols like Cher, Garth Brooks, Janet Jackson and Stevie Wonder," Pink added. "It's a true 'pinch me' moment and I feel humbled and blessed."



Apart from receiving the huge honour at the ceremony, the singer will be giving a special performance. This will mark her first performance since 2016 when she performed her hit Just Like Fire.



For the unversed, Pink is the only tenth person to be bestowed the award.

Earlier, singers like Mariah Carey, Céline Dion, Prince and Jennifer Lopez have been the recipient of the Icon Award.