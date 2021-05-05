Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday May 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Pink to be honoured with Icon Award at BBMAs 2021: 'It's a true pinch me moment'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 05, 2021

'As a little girl, I always dreamed about being a singer,' Pink gushed 

American singer Pink is all set to receive the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards 2021 on May 23. 

Confirming the news, the pop icon gushed, "As a little girl, I always dreamed about being a singer and sharing my love of music with the world." 

She told People magazine via a press release, "Years later, to receive the Billboard Music Awards Icon Award is hard to fathom!"

"I feel so honoured to join the ranks of music idols like Cher, Garth Brooks, Janet Jackson and Stevie Wonder," Pink added. "It's a true 'pinch me' moment and I feel humbled and blessed."

Apart from receiving the huge honour at the ceremony, the singer will be giving a special performance. This will mark her first performance since 2016 when she performed her hit Just Like Fire.

For the unversed, Pink is the only tenth person to be bestowed the award.

Earlier, singers like Mariah Carey, Céline Dion, Prince and Jennifer Lopez have been the recipient of the Icon Award. 

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston raises voice to urge people to help India: 'Spread the word'

Jennifer Aniston raises voice to urge people to help India: 'Spread the word'

Prince Harry 'didn't make progress' on racism feud during trip to UK

Prince Harry 'didn't make progress' on racism feud during trip to UK

Prince William made Kate Middleton audition for role 'as wife of future King'

Prince William made Kate Middleton audition for role 'as wife of future King'
Charlotte and George will appreciate Archie later in life, predicts royal expert

Charlotte and George will appreciate Archie later in life, predicts royal expert

Jennifer Garner reunites with ex John Miller one year after split

Jennifer Garner reunites with ex John Miller one year after split

Andrew Garfield shoots down rumours of his cameo in ‘Spider-Man 3’

Andrew Garfield shoots down rumours of his cameo in ‘Spider-Man 3’

Angelina Jolie reveals the special way her kids celebrate Mother’s Day every year

Angelina Jolie reveals the special way her kids celebrate Mother’s Day every year
Prince Harry had a tough time at school while William was the ‘homecoming king’

Prince Harry had a tough time at school while William was the ‘homecoming king’
Prince Harry ‘stands by’ his explosive claims despite Charles being ‘aggrieved’

Prince Harry ‘stands by’ his explosive claims despite Charles being ‘aggrieved’

All about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second baby and when she is due

All about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second baby and when she is due
Kevin Spacey accuser cannot sue anonymously, judge rules

Kevin Spacey accuser cannot sue anonymously, judge rules
Lionel Richie's Bristol gig moved to Longleat

Lionel Richie's Bristol gig moved to Longleat

Latest

view all