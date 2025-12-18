Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey set for another musical together

Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey appeared to be heading toward another shared musical chapter, sparking fresh excitement among fans.

After working together on Wicked, the two stars are now said to be appearing in a new live theatre project.

According to Deadline, Grande and Bailey are in early talks to work in the stage musical Sunday in the Park With George.

The show is rumored to open at London’s Barbican Theatre in the summer of 2027. However, no official announcement has been made yet, as plans are still being finalised.

Sources and insiders of the project, expected to direct by Marianne Elliott, revealed everyone who are involved is hopeful that the project would move forward.

Sunday in the Park With George is a musical inspired by the famous painting A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte by French artist Georges Seurat.

The story followed a fictional painter named George as he worked on the artwork.

In the second part of the show, the story jumped ahead one hundred years and focused on his great grandson, whose name is also George.

He is a modern artist who felt stressed, confused and disconnected from his creativity before finding inspiration through his family’s past.

Moreover, the musical first opened on Broadway in 1984 and it last appeared in the UK between 2005 and 2006.

If confirmed, this production would bring the show back to London for the first time in nearly twenty years.