Ariana Madix shares honest thoughts on new 'Vanderpump Rules' reboot

Ariana Madix is weighing in on the newly rebooted Vanderpump Rules — and she’s not buying into the negativity.

Last year, Bravo confirmed that the long-running reality series would be completely revamped after 11 seasons.

All original cast members were let go except for Lisa Vanderpump, making way for a brand-new group of SUR employees. Season 12 officially premiered on December 2.

In a new interview, Ariana, who appeared on the show from seasons 2 through 11, revealed that she has already watched the reboot and shared her honest reaction to the criticism surrounding the new cast.

“I watched the first two episodes, and I thought it was really fun,” the 40-year-old Love Island USA host told Us Weekly. “[I’m] not sure why everyone’s hating it.”

Since the premiere, longtime fans of Vanderpump Rules have been quick to judge the new faces and compare them to the original cast, sparking mixed reactions online.

Ariana had some simple advice for the newcomers navigating the pressure and backlash.

“My advice to them is to just live every moment and have fun with it, truly,” she said.

Despite no longer being part of the series, Ariana remains supportive of its evolution and encourages viewers to give the reboot a chance.

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 12 air Tuesdays on Bravo.