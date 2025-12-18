Khloe Kardashian gives a glimpse into infamous Kardashian-Jenner Christmas

Khloe Kardashian sheds light on Christmas party planning for 2025

Khloe Kardashian disclosed the secrets behind a classic Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party, which has been their family ritual since the ‘70s.

The 41-year-old socialite sat down with her mom, Kris Jenner, for a Christmas special episode of the Khloe in Wonderland podcast, and discussed their brainstorming behind the annual gathering.

The Kardashians star shared that the momager’s Christmas Eve event has been a tradition since before her kids were born, and as they got older, they took the responsibility on their shoulders.

“It used to rotate siblings’ homes on who was going to host it,” Khloe said, as Kris, 70, chimed in to add that the party is “a really big undertaking.”

The mom and daughter duo told the viewers that it takes them months to plan out the yearly event and takes “a lot of energy, time, resources, money, creativity, just all of it.”

However, Kris added that the celebration makes her “so happy” that it’s all worth it.

The podcast host shared that her siblings – Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Rob Kardashian- all sit down together in meetings with their mom and work on the preparations together.

On the finance front, though, they all “equally split” the cost every year, and for venues, one of them offers their home every year in rotation.

“These parties are so epic, and they’ve grown into this enormous proportion and everybody looks forward to it every year. Our friends who’ve never celebrated Christmas love to come,” Kris noted.