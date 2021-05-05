Prince William made Kate Middleton audition for role 'as wife of future King'

'Part of Prince William's job was to choose a consort who would do the job well,' said expert

Prince William was unsure if Kate Middleton could perfectly fit in the role of his future wife.



In order to be completely certain, the Duke of Cambridge made Kate audition, as claimed by royal expert Robert Lacey.

Appearing on ITV's The Day Will and Kate Got Married, Lacey explained, "It's been said that William was auditioning Catherine for her future role.

"And I think there's a truth to that. William is the future King of Britain and the Commonwealth and, like it or not, part of his job was to choose a consort who would do the job well," he added.

William and Kate studied together at the University of St Andrews and spent four years together before the briefly split up in 2007.

The split was initiated by William who started to feel "claustrophobic" and was not ready to settle down, as explained by expert Katie Nicholl.