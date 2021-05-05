Jennifer Aniston raises voice to urge people to help India: 'Spread the word'

Jennifer Aniston took to her Instagram Stories, sharing several messages for her fans

Jennifer Aniston is one of the many Hollywood celebrities to use her platform to urge her fans to help India.

As COVID spiraled out of control in the country, more and more international celebrities started raising awareness for India, with many even rallying for funds.

Recently, Aniston took to her Instagram Stories, sharing several messages for her fans.



Her first story read, "A severe second wave of coronavirus infections has swept over India, setting global records for new infections each day over the past five days."

In her second story, she said that Americares "is raising money for immediate relief aid for India" and also shared details. In her third story, she said, "You don't have to donate to help - spread the word with whatever platform you have to help build awareness."

Earlier Shawn Mendes urged his fans to lend support to India. In a video, Shawn had said, "If you've ever been touched by India's culture or India's people, just donate or share, or anything you can do to help."