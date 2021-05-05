Can't connect right now! retry
Lady Gaga over the moon to have her dogs back, says source

Wednesday May 05, 2021

Lady Gaga is elated to have her pets safe and sound after a horrific dog-napping incident 

Lady Gaga is counting her blessings twice after having her beloved dogs back.

The singer is elated to have her pets safe and sound after a horrific dog-napping incident cost her dogsitter his life.

A source told Entertainment Tonight, "Lady Gaga is just so happy to have her dogs back. They're like kids to her. She is just very cautious right now when it comes to them and extremely protective of them."

Last week, five suspects were arrested and charged in connection with the dognapping incident. The alleged culprits were arrested on grounds of attempted murder and robbery.

As informed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, all five defandants pleaded not guilty.

“This was a brazen street crime that left a man seriously wounded,” District Attorney Gascón said. “We have alleged very serious charges in this case and have faith that justice will be appropriately served as this case unfolds in court.”

