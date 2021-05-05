Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday May 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle did not want to directly tell Thomas Markle of Archie's birth

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 05, 2021

News broke that Meghan Markle wrote a children’s book called The Bench which details the “special relationship between father and son”, which she drew inspiration from Prince Harry and their son Archie Harrison’s relationship.

The move is ironic as her own relationship with her father Thomas Markle is estranged.

Currently, Harry too has a strained relationship with Prince Charles following the couple’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duchess of Sussex’s relationship was so strained that she did not want to contact him with the news of Archie’s birth on May 6, 2019.

However, she was keen on letting her father know before the public so she requested her mother Doria to tell him but did not want to know his reaction.

Writing in the 2020 book Finding Freedom, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand said: “Doria messaged Thomas with the news, which Meghan had asked her to.

“The new mother did not want him to find out after the rest of the world.

“But she didn’t want to know whether her father replied to her mother’s text.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle dragged over children's book The Bench

Meghan Markle dragged over children's book The Bench
BTS show off Jimin’s directorial debut with Jungkook on set

BTS show off Jimin’s directorial debut with Jungkook on set
Meghan Markle just couldn't hack into royal life, says royal author

Meghan Markle just couldn't hack into royal life, says royal author
Lady Gaga over the moon to have her dogs back, says source

Lady Gaga over the moon to have her dogs back, says source

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's romance might lead to possible engagement

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's romance might lead to possible engagement

Jennifer Aniston raises voice to urge people to help India: 'Spread the word'

Jennifer Aniston raises voice to urge people to help India: 'Spread the word'

Meghan Markle's dedication to fitting in royal family unearthed

Meghan Markle's dedication to fitting in royal family unearthed
Prince Harry 'didn't make progress' on racism feud during trip to UK

Prince Harry 'didn't make progress' on racism feud during trip to UK

Prince William made Kate Middleton audition for role 'as wife of future King'

Prince William made Kate Middleton audition for role 'as wife of future King'
Charlotte and George will appreciate Archie later in life, predicts royal expert

Charlotte and George will appreciate Archie later in life, predicts royal expert

Pink to be honoured with Icon Award at BBMAs 2021: 'It's a true pinch me moment'

Pink to be honoured with Icon Award at BBMAs 2021: 'It's a true pinch me moment'
Jennifer Garner reunites with ex John Miller one year after split

Jennifer Garner reunites with ex John Miller one year after split

Latest

view all