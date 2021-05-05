Meghan Markle did not want to directly tell Thomas Markle of Archie's birth

News broke that Meghan Markle wrote a children’s book called The Bench which details the “special relationship between father and son”, which she drew inspiration from Prince Harry and their son Archie Harrison’s relationship.

The move is ironic as her own relationship with her father Thomas Markle is estranged.

Currently, Harry too has a strained relationship with Prince Charles following the couple’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duchess of Sussex’s relationship was so strained that she did not want to contact him with the news of Archie’s birth on May 6, 2019.

However, she was keen on letting her father know before the public so she requested her mother Doria to tell him but did not want to know his reaction.

Writing in the 2020 book Finding Freedom, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand said: “Doria messaged Thomas with the news, which Meghan had asked her to.

“The new mother did not want him to find out after the rest of the world.

“But she didn’t want to know whether her father replied to her mother’s text.”