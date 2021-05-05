Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday May 05 2021
Islamabad, Riyadh's military cooperation to positively impact regional peace: Gen Bajwa

Wednesday May 05, 2021

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa with Saudi Armed Forces Chief of General Staff (CGS) General Fayiadh Bin Hamed Al Rowaily in Riyadh. Photo: ISPR

  • Chief of Army Staff, Saudi army chief discuss matters of mutual interest.
  • Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa emphasises need to further enhance military cooperation between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia.
  • Saudi army chief assures full cooperation and support to Gen Bajwa.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said that military cooperation between Islamabad and Riyadh will have a “positive impact on peace and security” of the region, said a statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The army chief conveyed this to Saudi Armed Forces Chief of General Staff (CGS) General Fayiadh Bin Hamed Al Rowaily in Riyadh.

The two discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including the Afghan peace process, defence and security and military to military cooperation.

“[Gen Bajwa] emphasised the need to further enhance military to military cooperation between the two armed forces and said that Pakistan-KSA cooperation will have positive impact on peace and security in the region,” said the ISPR.

The military’s media wing said that General Fayiadh thanked Saudi Arabia for his “sentiments and assured him of full cooperation and support” from Riyadh in all initiatives aimed at improving regional cooperation, peace and stability.

Gen Bajwa had arrived in Saudi Arabia on an official visit on Tuesday and is scheduled to meet the kingdom’s civil-military leadership.

