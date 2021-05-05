Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday May 05 2021
Piers Morgan bashes Meghan Markle's 'staggering hypocrisy'

Wednesday May 05, 2021

Piers Morgan bashes Meghan Markle’s ‘staggering hypocrisy’

Piers Morgan recently made a candid admission regarding Meghan Markle’s newest piece of “staggering hypocrisy” titled The Bench by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Morgan got candid in his newest column for MailOnline and was quoted saying, “The whole notion of Meghan Markle dishing out advice to anyone about the relationship between fathers and children is absolutely ridiculous given the appalling relationships she and her husband have with their own fathers.”

“Yet her brazen decision to do it anyway is so sadly typical of a woman whose tendency for staggering hypocrisy is only matched by her extraordinary tone-deafness.”

“If she really cared about father-child relationships, she’d take a chauffeur-driven limousine on the hour-long trip to see her own father who’s never even met either Harry or Archie.”

“And if she really cared about father-child relationships, she would never have trashed Harry’s family on global TV in the horrible way that she did, causing yet more damage, possibly irreparably, to Harry’s relationship with his father.”

