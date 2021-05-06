Can't connect right now! retry
Disney announces to phase out temperature screening

Disney World will phase out temperature screenings at its affiliated theme parks, Walt Disney World Resort announced on its website. The Universal studio will also abandon the practice.

The Walt Disney World resort remained open and received guests amid the COVID-19 pandemic, however, guests are sought to get their temperature checked before entering one of the parks.

Disney said temperature screenings will be done away with for cast members from May 8, and guests on May 16.

“We will continue to follow the guidance of health and safety leaders going forward and most importantly encourage people to get vaccinated,” Disney said in a statement.

“Before you leave home, be sure to check the temperatures of everyone in your party-including yourself-as an extra layer of precaution."

Since reopening after lockdown easing, Disney made temperature screenings mandatory at locations across the resort including the theme parks, Disney Springs and table service restaurants at Disney Resort hotels.

If an individual is found with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, he/she is moved to an additional location for rescreening and assistance, Disney said in one of its instructional videos. If the temperature remains, the guests are denied entry into the area.

Wearing a face mask also is required to enter and remain at the theme parks. The visitors can take the covering off only to eat or drink or to take an outdoor photo with strict instructions to follow social distancing guidelines.

Watch what Disney requires its visitors and crew to know about the coronavirus SOPs:



