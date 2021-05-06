Coronavirus update: Pakistan reports over 100 deaths during past 24 hours

A health worker wearing protective gear checks a girl's temperature, at the walk-through screening and testing facility for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Karachi, Pakistan---REUTERS

At least 108 more die from coronavirus during the past 24 hours.



Pakistan reports 4,198 cases when 46,467 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday.

The coronavirus positivity ratio across Pakistan has been recorded at 9.03%.

At least 108 more succumbed to the coronavirus during the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 18,537 in Pakistan as the country grapples with the third wave of the coronavirus.

According to the official data provided by National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday, 4,198 cases were reported when 46,467 tests were conducted across the country in the past 24 hours.

The positivity rate of coronavirus cases have been recorded at 9.03%.

The number of active cases stand at 84,172, with the nationwide recoveries rising to 743,124.

Moreover, about 5,624 coronavirus patients are admitted to 631 various hospitals with 651 patients on ventilators across the country.



Punjab remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic, both in terms of cases reported as well as deaths followed by Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.



The highest death toll in the last 24 hours was in Punjab, with the province reporting 68 fatalities.

The government of Punjab has decided to impose a complete lockdown in the province from May 8 to May 16, owing to the increasing number of coronavirus cases.

As reported by Geo News, the decision was taken during a meeting chaired by provincial health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid. During the session, the government decided that all activities will be banned in the province on the designated dates, while public transport will be suspended and all recreational spots will also be banned.

The provincial government said checkpoints will be set up at entry and exit points of the city, where police, Rangers, and army personnel will be deployed to monitor the situation.