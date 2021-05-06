Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday May 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Coronavirus update: Pakistan reports over 100 deaths during past 24 hours

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 06, 2021

A health worker wearing protective gear checks a girl's temperature, at the walk-through screening and testing facility for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Karachi, Pakistan---REUTERS
  • At least 108 more die from coronavirus during the past 24 hours.
  • Pakistan reports 4,198 cases when 46,467 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday.
  • The coronavirus positivity ratio across Pakistan has been recorded at 9.03%.

At least 108 more succumbed to the coronavirus during the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 18,537 in Pakistan as the country grapples with the third wave of the coronavirus. 

According to the official data provided by National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday, 4,198 cases were reported when 46,467 tests were conducted across the country in the past 24 hours.

The positivity rate of coronavirus cases have been recorded at 9.03%. 

The number of active cases stand at 84,172, with the nationwide recoveries rising to 743,124.

Moreover, about 5,624 coronavirus patients are admitted to 631 various hospitals with 651 patients on ventilators across the country.

Read more: Pakistan reports less than 4,000 coronavirus daily-infections after almost a month

Punjab remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic, both in terms of cases reported as well as deaths followed by Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

The highest death toll in the last 24 hours was in Punjab, with the province reporting 68 fatalities. 

The government of Punjab has decided to impose a complete lockdown in the province from May 8 to May 16, owing to the increasing number of coronavirus cases.

Read more: Punjab to impose complete lockdown from May 8-16

As reported by Geo News, the decision was taken during a meeting chaired by provincial health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid. During the session, the government decided that all activities will be banned in the province on the designated dates, while public transport will be suspended and all recreational spots will also be banned.

The provincial government said checkpoints will be set up at entry and exit points of the city, where police, Rangers, and army personnel will be deployed to monitor the situation.

More From Pakistan:

What will remain open in Punjab during Eid holidays?

What will remain open in Punjab during Eid holidays?
Recounting of votes in NA-249 by-poll starts

Recounting of votes in NA-249 by-poll starts
Pakistan will play important role in future for peace in Afghanistan: Joe Biden

Pakistan will play important role in future for peace in Afghanistan: Joe Biden
Pakistan to receive first batch of free AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine May 8

Pakistan to receive first batch of free AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine May 8
PM Imran Khan 'deeply saddened' over Ashraf Sehrai's death in Indian custody

PM Imran Khan 'deeply saddened' over Ashraf Sehrai's death in Indian custody
Swat's coronavirus positivity ratio shoots up to 50%

Swat's coronavirus positivity ratio shoots up to 50%
President Alvi underscores importance of e-voting for electoral reforms in Pakistan

President Alvi underscores importance of e-voting for electoral reforms in Pakistan
PPP's Nasir Shah questions why PML-N has not declared premature victory in Khushab by-poll

PPP's Nasir Shah questions why PML-N has not declared premature victory in Khushab by-poll

CM Sindh says Centre's strategy to curb COVID-19 is 'incomprehensible'

CM Sindh says Centre's strategy to curb COVID-19 is 'incomprehensible'
Shafqat Mehmood dispels rumours about cancellation of class 9, 11 exams

Shafqat Mehmood dispels rumours about cancellation of class 9, 11 exams

PM Imran Khan all set for Saudi Arabia visit

PM Imran Khan all set for Saudi Arabia visit

Shamshad Akhtar elected as first woman PSX Board chairperson

Shamshad Akhtar elected as first woman PSX Board chairperson

Latest

view all