PMD says Pakistan to receive less rainfall in May than usual

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that Pakistan may receive less rainfall in May than usual, Geo News reported on Thursday.

The weather department noted that Central Punjab will, however, receive normal rain cycles.

Two rain cycles and one or two heat waves are expected in Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan during the ongoing month of May, the Met office added.



Meanwhile, the South Asian Climate Outlook Forum (SASCOF) last month said that more rain cycles are expected in South Asian countries, including Pakistan, between June and September this year.

SASCOF predicted rains in Pakistan, including other South Asian countries, is likely to receive more rains this year.

"From June through September, the Southwest Monsoon dominates life in much of South Asia. Accounting for 75-90% of the annual rainfall in most parts of the region (excepting Sri Lanka and southeastern India), the monsoon has an all-pervading influence on the socio-economic fabric of the region and thus of the national economies of South Asian countries," read a statement issued by the World Meteorological Organisation.