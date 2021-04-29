Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Apr 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan to receive more rainfall than usual this year

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 29, 2021

The South Asian Climate Outlook Forum (SASKOV) recently held an online meeting to discuss this year's rainfall. File photo
  • More rain cycles are expected in South Asian countries, including Pakistan, in June and September this year.
  • The South Asian Climate Outlook Forum (SASCOF) recently discussed this year's rainfall in regional countries.
  • It will release the detailed outlook in May.

More rain cycles are expected in South Asian countries, including Pakistan, between June and September this year, according to the South Asian Climate Outlook Forum (SASCOF).

The forum recently held an online meeting to discuss this year's rainfall prospects in regional countries.

Read more: Two weather systems to cause rains in Pakistan during last 10 days of February

SASCOF predicted rains in the region during the meeting, adding that Pakistan, including South Asian countries, is likely to receive more rains this year.

"From June through September, the Southwest Monsoon dominates life in much of South Asia. Accounting for 75-90% of the annual rainfall in most parts of the region (excepting Sri Lanka and southeastern India), the monsoon has an all-pervading influence on the socio-economic fabric of the region and thus of the national economies of South Asian countries," read the statement issued by the World Meteorological Organisation.

A detailed outlook in this regard will be released in late May.

SASCOF was launched in 2010 under the auspices of the WMO to engage South Asian countries that share a strong and common interest in understanding and forecasting the monsoon.

It is part of a worldwide network of Regional Climate Outlook Forums supported by WMO and its partners to promote collaboration and information sharing on seasonal climate prediction and related issues.

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan orders inquiry against Pakistan's envoy to Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan orders inquiry against Pakistan's envoy to Saudi Arabia
Karachi reports cases of new coronavirus variant B1135: Sindh health minister

Karachi reports cases of new coronavirus variant B1135: Sindh health minister
Karachi NA-249 by-poll: Miftah Ismail requests for extension in polling time

Karachi NA-249 by-poll: Miftah Ismail requests for extension in polling time
PSM oxygen plant: Experts committee to present report tomorrow

PSM oxygen plant: Experts committee to present report tomorrow
On election day, PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif sends message to NA-249 residents

On election day, PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif sends message to NA-249 residents
Coronavirus: Pakistanis aged 40-49 years old to be vaccinated from May 3

Coronavirus: Pakistanis aged 40-49 years old to be vaccinated from May 3
PIA plane carrying over 300,000 vaccines from China arrives in Islamabad

PIA plane carrying over 300,000 vaccines from China arrives in Islamabad
PTI leading every survey in Karachi's NA-249: Firdous Shamim Naqvi

PTI leading every survey in Karachi's NA-249: Firdous Shamim Naqvi
PM Imran Khan unveils two new schemes for overseas Pakistanis

PM Imran Khan unveils two new schemes for overseas Pakistanis

Karachi's ranking improves on World Crime Index

Karachi's ranking improves on World Crime Index
LHC asks civil servants to submit social media accounts' details

LHC asks civil servants to submit social media accounts' details
PM Imran Khan welcomes Saudi Arabia’s peace initiative with Iran

PM Imran Khan welcomes Saudi Arabia’s peace initiative with Iran

Latest

view all