Babar Azam stresses changes in T20I, ODI middle order

Cricket - Third T20 International - England v Pakistan - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - September 1, 2020, Pakistan's Babar Azam. — Reuters/File

Azam says Pakistan to play second Test with winning combination.

Says 13 players picked for second Test.

We did well on all fronts in first Test, he says.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said Thursday the team needed changes in its Twenty20 International and One Day International squads to make it better.

The skipper, addressing a press conference, said he had picked 13 players for the second Test match against Zimbabwe but would decide the playing XI after looking at the field.

The captain, for the second Test, said Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Tabish Khan, Sajid Khan, and Haris Rauf were among the 13 picked.

"We will play with a winning combination," he said.



Azam said the team had played well during the first Test and had won it in three days. "We did well on all fronts — bowling, batting, and fielding."

The skipper said Faheem Ashraf had proved he was a perfect all-rounder.

Pakistan will go into the second Test match with their heads held high after the visitors thrashed Zimbabwe by an innings and 116 runs.



Since the match ended in three days, the Men in Green had ample time to rest completely for two whole days.

The second Test match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will take place on May 7. The green shirts already lead the Test series 1-0.