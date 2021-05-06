Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday May 06 2021
Meghan Markle's use of royal title in book 'looks ridiculous'

Thursday May 06, 2021

Meghan Markle has caught heat for using her title Duchess of Sussex for her first children’s book The Bench.

Royal commentator Angela Levin said that the use of the title on the front cover “looks ridiculous” saying that it is apparent that she does not want to let go of her royal title.

"The fact that she wants to cling on to her royal title and the book is written by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is laughable,” she told Sun Online.

"Because they wanted to get away from the Royal Family, they hated the Royal Family - they felt trapped.

"They didn't like it, they wanted freedom and they’ve got freedom.

"You can’t have everything you want like that."

