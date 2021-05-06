Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday May 06 2021
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan once more urges use of masks amid 'dangerous third wave'

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 06, 2021

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said Pakistan was in the midst of a "very dangerous third wave" of coronavirus and urged the public to wear face masks to stay safe.

“The next two weeks are very crucial and our target is to bring down the coronavirus cases,” he said while addressing a ceremony in Lahore.

The prime minister advised the entire nation to take the threat of coronavirus seriously and wear masks, which have proved to be an effective precautionary measure against coronavirus.

With blessings of Allah Almighty, COVID-19 cases remained under control in Pakistan as compared to the rest of the world, he said.

"Had the government not taken an action in improving its healthcare capacity and increasing oxygen supply, the situation would not have been much different than India," he said.

He said the situation in India, where people were dying on the roads roads due to COVID-19, was a lesson to learn from.

"Therefore, I advise everyone to exercise caution by wearing masks and help contain the spread of virus," he said.

More to follow.

