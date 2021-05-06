10 special trains to operate on Eid ul Fitr, says Ministry of Railways

Passengers board a train. Photo: File

Railways Ministry has decided to run 10 special trains on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

First, second, third, and fourth Eid special trains will operate from Karachi to Lahore on May 7, 8, 9, and, 10, respectively.

Fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth Eid special trains will run from Lahore to Karachi on May 7, 8, 9, and 19, respectively.

Ninth special train will run from Karachi to Rawalpindi on May 11, while the tenth special train will operate from Karachi to Multan on May 12.

The Ministry of Railways on Thursday announced that it has decided to operate 10 special trains on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

According to the ministry, the first Eid special train will operate on May 7 from Karachi to Lahore, while the second special train will also run from Karachi to Lahore on May 8.

Likewise, the third special train will operate from Karachi to Lahore on May 9 and the fourth one will operate on the same route on May 10.

The fifth Eid special train is scheduled to run from Lahore to Karachi on May 7, while the sixth train will also operate on the same route on May 8.



Meanwhile, the seventh and eighth Eid special trains will operate from Lahore to Karachi on May 9 and May 10, respectively.



According to the Railways Ministry, the ninth Eid special train will run from Karachi to Rawalpindi on May 11, while the tenth train will run from Karachi to Multan on May 12.



Last month, the operation of eight trains running between Lahore and Karachi was suspended due to a shortage of passengers amid coronavirus.

In March, the Pakistan Railways had imposed restrictions on train bookings, following the directives of the National Command Operation Centre's (NCOC) to stem the spread of the coronavirus throughout the country.

The railways had taken the decision following a surge in the country's coronavirus cases, a notification said.

The Pakistan Railways had directed all divisional superintendents to ensure train bookings do not exceed 70% of the capacity, implement coronavirus SOPs, and not let any passengers onboard without a mask.