Britney Spears' mom Lynne shares delightful photo to attract praise

Britney Spears' mother Lynne Spears has shared a picture of herself posing with her granddaughter Ivey, attracting huge applause from fans and family.

Lynne enjoyed the week of celebrations, with her 66th birthday on Tuesday and Cinco de Mayo on Wednesday.

The photo, which sparked reactions from fans, shows Lynne wearing a striped top with some black jeans and a green face mask embedded with crystals. While, Ivey is clearly a Frozen fan as she dressed as Princess Anna from the franchise.

She captioned the post: "Thank all of you for such sweet Happy Birthday wishes! Today and every year, Cinco de Mayo gives me one extra day for me to celebrate!"

Lynne's post attracted comments from followers, with many flooding the words to wish the star a happy birthday as one wrote: "Happy birthday Lynne!!! I send you a big hug from Mexico City."



Another fan penned: "You deserve the best Lynne," while a third said: "Happy birthday mama Spears."

A fourth shared lovely comments, saying: "Love y'all and this picture is adorable!!!!"

Lynne's daughter Britney Spears is currently at the centre of a controversial conservatorship and preparing to appear in the court.