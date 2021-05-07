PM Imran Khan to embark on important Saudi visit today

Prime Minister Imran Khan with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

During his three-day visit, PM Imran will hold discussion with Saudi leadership on matters of mutual interest.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark today on an important three-day visit to Saudi Arabia on the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

While sharing details of the prime minister’s visit, SAPM on Political Affairs Dr Shahbaz Gill said the premier will arrive in Jeddah this evening. His engagements include meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, signing of MOUs and meetings of delegations from both sides.

“Tomorrow he will pay respect to the Roza of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and will perform Umrah in Makkah on Sunday.”

The Foreign Office in a statement said that Pak-Saudi relationship is marked by close cooperation in all fields and mutual collaboration on regional and international issues, in particular those faced by the Muslim Ummah.

“Saudi Arabia is a member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir,” it said while announcing the visit.

The prime minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including the foreign minister and other members of the cabinet.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has already reached Saudi Arabia and has been holding meetings with top military officials, but it is unclear whether they will together attend some of the meetings while in Saudi Arabia.



The prime minister will be holding consultations with the Saudi leadership on all areas of bilateral cooperation including economic, trade, investment, energy, job opportunities for the Pakistani workforce, and welfare of the Pakistani diaspora in the Kingdom.

“The two sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. A number of bilateral agreements/MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit,” added the Foreign Office.

While it did not list which agreements/MoUs are expected to be signed, according to the Arab News both countries will sign a landmark climate deal during the visit.

Pak-Saudi green agreement

According to a copy of the Pak-Saudi green agreement seen by Arab News, its aim is to help the two nations “meet their aspirations to consolidate the basis of the joint work in the various fields of environmental protection and preservation and control of its pollution, so as to meet the needs of present and future generations, in order to achieve sustainable development in both countries.”

The prime minister will also meet the Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, Secretary-General of the World Muslim League Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa and the Imams of the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Medina.

Imran Khan will also interact with Pakistani diaspora in Jeddah.