Meghan and Harry knew Oprah interview would send shockwaves to Palace

'I can swear to you that, and he wanted to rock that boat,' said royal expert of Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry knew their explosive tell-all would ruffle the feathers of the British royal family.



And they wanted to do exactly that. “He knew what he was doing,” royal author Ingrid Seward told Page Six.

“I can swear to you that, and he wanted to rock that boat. Quite why, I don’t understand, but he did want to. And then he did, and I don’t think he’s surprised by the repercussions or that he regrets it for a moment," she added.

However, what Seward does not understand is why Meghan sought help from the Palace for her mental health woes.

“I find that so difficult to understand … what she was trying to tell us there,” Seward said.

“You don’t go to the HR department in the UK. You go and see a doctor, or you say to your husband, ‘Darling, I feel dreadful, I need you to find someone.’ Harry was in therapy himself, so he must have known people," she further said.

Seward, also the editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, added that Meghan struggled as a royal because “she has always had a voice and I think she just didn’t understand that as a royal duchess, you can’t have a voice.”

“I think she had no idea she wouldn’t be able to say what she thought or wouldn’t be able to voice her opinion. That’s what she was used to all her life, and suddenly she’s in a straitjacket.”