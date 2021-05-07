Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday May 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan and Harry knew Oprah interview would send shockwaves to Palace

By
Web Desk

Friday May 07, 2021

'I can swear to you that, and he wanted to rock that boat,' said royal expert of Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry knew their explosive tell-all would ruffle the feathers of the British royal family.

And they wanted to do exactly that. “He knew what he was doing,” royal author Ingrid Seward told Page Six.

“I can swear to you that, and he wanted to rock that boat. Quite why, I don’t understand, but he did want to. And then he did, and I don’t think he’s surprised by the repercussions or that he regrets it for a moment," she added.

However, what Seward does not understand is why Meghan sought help from the Palace for her mental health woes.

“I find that so difficult to understand … what she was trying to tell us there,” Seward said. 

“You don’t go to the HR department in the UK. You go and see a doctor, or you say to your husband, ‘Darling, I feel dreadful, I need you to find someone.’ Harry was in therapy himself, so he must have known people," she further said.

Seward, also the editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, added that Meghan struggled as a royal because “she has always had a voice and I think she just didn’t understand that as a royal duchess, you can’t have a voice.”

“I think she had no idea she wouldn’t be able to say what she thought or wouldn’t be able to voice her opinion. That’s what she was used to all her life, and suddenly she’s in a straitjacket.”

More From Entertainment:

Coldplay beam up new single 'Higher Power' to space

Coldplay beam up new single 'Higher Power' to space
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share Archie's new picture

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share Archie's new picture

Will Smith's social media post forces Jamie Lee Curtis to speak up

Will Smith's social media post forces Jamie Lee Curtis to speak up
Ellen DeGeneres says Courteney Cox is her 'landlord'

Ellen DeGeneres says Courteney Cox is her 'landlord'
Ali Zafar shares heartfelt message for the people of India and Pakistan: Video

Ali Zafar shares heartfelt message for the people of India and Pakistan: Video
Childish Gambino sued for alleged ´This Is America´ copyright infringement

Childish Gambino sued for alleged ´This Is America´ copyright infringement
Beyonce's fans gush over her meeting with Selena in Netflix series

Beyonce's fans gush over her meeting with Selena in Netflix series

Billie Eilish has been vegan since she was 12

Billie Eilish has been vegan since she was 12
Britney Spears' mom Lynne shares delightful photo to attract praise

Britney Spears' mom Lynne shares delightful photo to attract praise
Justin Bieber reschedules Justice World Tour Dates

Justin Bieber reschedules Justice World Tour Dates
Ariana Grande's wax figure unveiled at Madame Tussauds museum

Ariana Grande's wax figure unveiled at Madame Tussauds museum
'Supergirl' star Melissa Benoist says she's publishing her first book

'Supergirl' star Melissa Benoist says she's publishing her first book

Latest

view all